Home Entertainment English

Anupam Kher's US TV series 'New Amsterdam' to premiere today

In the series, Kher will portray the role of Dr. Vijay Kapoor.

Published: 25th September 2018 08:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2018 08:42 AM   |  A+A-

Anupam Kher with his co-actors from New Amsterdam. (Photo: Twitter)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Veteran actor Anupam Kher is all set to appear in a new American medical drama on television titled 'New Amsterdam', which is slated to premiere today on NBC.

Taking to Twitter, the actor wrote, "Tomorrow is the day. Tomorrow we celebrate the birth of @nbcnewamsterdam. A medical series that will reaffirm your faith in goodness and the compassionate side of medical profession. #Doctors #25thseptember #10pmEST."

The series revolves around Dr. Max Goodwin, played by Ryan Eggold, who becomes the medical director of an old public hospital and pushes for life-affirming changes and reforms in the neglected facility to provide exceptional care to patients.

In the series, Kher will portray the role of Dr. Vijay Kapoor. While describing his character, he said, "Dr Kapoor has seen the fast life, he has seen people running fast nowhere, and what centres him is this hospital. He is well read and he knows what it takes to be a doctor apart from just the "qualifications". I think that's the greatest quality that Dr Kapoor has."

The pilot episode of the series was screened at the Boston Film Festival recently and Kher tweeted that it got an 'amazing response'.

Developed by David Schulner, 'New Amsterdam' is based on the book 'Twelve Patients: Life and Death at Bellevue Hospital', by Eric Manheimer.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Anupam Kher New Amsterdam Boston Film Festival

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor participates in Ganapati immersion procession at RK Studio in Mumbai Sunday Sept 23 2018. | PTI
Ranbir, Rishi Kapoor take part in Ganpati Visarjan at RK Studios
Karisma’s adorable wish On Kareena Kapoor’s birthday
Karisma’s adorable wish on Kareena Kapoor’s birthday
Gallery
A local villager looks on at the debris of a damaged house after incessant rains in Kullu district Monday Sept 24 2018. | PTI
Heavy rains trigger flash floods in Himachal Pradesh
There won't be a Bond film for the next two years, other than the 25th in the franchise- Daniel Craig's last as the British spy, which will be released on 20 February 2020. The film will be directed by 'True Detective' maker Cary Fukunaga. Still, speculat
Who will play James Bond after Daniel Craig bids farewell to 007?