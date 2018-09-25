Anupam Kher's US TV series 'New Amsterdam' to premiere today

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Veteran actor Anupam Kher is all set to appear in a new American medical drama on television titled 'New Amsterdam', which is slated to premiere today on NBC.

Taking to Twitter, the actor wrote, "Tomorrow is the day. Tomorrow we celebrate the birth of @nbcnewamsterdam. A medical series that will reaffirm your faith in goodness and the compassionate side of medical profession. #Doctors #25thseptember #10pmEST."

The series revolves around Dr. Max Goodwin, played by Ryan Eggold, who becomes the medical director of an old public hospital and pushes for life-affirming changes and reforms in the neglected facility to provide exceptional care to patients.

In the series, Kher will portray the role of Dr. Vijay Kapoor. While describing his character, he said, "Dr Kapoor has seen the fast life, he has seen people running fast nowhere, and what centres him is this hospital. He is well read and he knows what it takes to be a doctor apart from just the "qualifications". I think that's the greatest quality that Dr Kapoor has."

The pilot episode of the series was screened at the Boston Film Festival recently and Kher tweeted that it got an 'amazing response'.

Developed by David Schulner, 'New Amsterdam' is based on the book 'Twelve Patients: Life and Death at Bellevue Hospital', by Eric Manheimer.