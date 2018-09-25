It's a boy for actor and model Francesca Eastwood

By ANI

WASHINGTON: American actor and model Francesca Eastwood welcomed her first child, Titan Wraith Eastwood--a baby boy, with beau Alexander Wraith.

'The Vault' star gave birth to the baby on September 16, confirmed E!Online.

She first revealed that she was expecting back in May at the 2018 Environmental Media Awards in Beverly Hills, where she showed off her baby bump on the red carpet.

"I'm going to be adding to the family this summer with my own baby and we're so excited," Francesca said with a smile while announcing the news.