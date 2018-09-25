Home Entertainment English

Keira Knightley wants 'Bend it Like Beckham' sequel on lesbian romance

In an interview with Pride Source, Knightley, 33, was asked whether the original script featured a lesbian romance between Nagra's Jess and her character, Jules.

Published: 25th September 2018

Parminder Nagra, Keira Knightley and Shaznay Lewis in 'Bend It Like Beckham.'

By PTI

LONDON: Actor Keira Knightley has called for a sequel to her hit film "Bend It Like Bekham", saying the follow-up would focus on the romantic relationship between its two female leads.

Directed by Gurinder Chadha, the 2002 film featured Parminder Nagra, Knightley and Jonathan Rhys Meyers in the lead.

It follows the 18-year-old daughter of Punjabi Sikhs in London who aspires to be a football player but her conservative parents (Anupam Kher and Shaheen Khan) is against it.

"I never read that version of the script! I mean, not as far as I know. But you might have information that I don't have. No, the only version of the script that I ever read was the one that we shot, so it was as it was," the actor replied.

Knightley, however, admitted that it "would've been amazing" had the film ended with Jess and Jules living happily ever after.

"F**k yeah! That would've been amazing. I think they should've been too. I think that would've been great. We need a sequel," she said.

