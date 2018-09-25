Home Entertainment English

'Made a friend for life' in Lady Gaga, says Bradley Cooper

When it came to meeting her for the film, Cooper visited the pop star at her home and bonded over a meal.

Published: 25th September 2018 05:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2018 05:37 PM   |  A+A-

Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga in 'A Star is Born'.

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Actor Bradley Cooper says he has "made a friend for life" in singer-actor Lady Gaga after filming "A Star Is Born".

"I made a friend for life. As great as this movie was, the thing that I think I'll take away forever is the relationship I have with her because she is an incredible person," people.com quoted Cooper as saying.

"I'm very lucky to have worked with her," he added.

When it came to meeting her for the film, Cooper visited the pop star at her home and bonded over a meal.

"That was absolutely insane. When you're telling it, I can't believe that happened," Cooper said, adding he felt nervous singing for her.

"The only reason I had the courage is because she made me feel so comfortable."

As for Cooper's interest in pursuing a musical career, the actor said: "The answer, shooting from the hip answer is no, it's not me, it's the character."

"I don't even know how I would sing because I'm singing through him. He was a complete character. That said, there was one song that I wrote, called 'Too far gone' that I had the idea for a verse and a bridge, so I'm going to go to the recording studio and finish it," he said.

"So I don't know what the answer is."

Cooper is known for "He's Just Not That Into You", "The Hangover", "Silver Linings Playbook", "Aloha" and giving voice for Rocket in "Guardians of the Galaxy" and in the sequel "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.2" -- which will air on Indian small screen this month on Star Movies as part of Marvel Mania.

His directorial "A Star is Born" will release in India on October 12. Warner Bros Pictures is bringing the film to India.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bradley Cooper

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian Navy commander Abhilash Tomy
Injured Indian Navy commander Abhilash Tomy rescued after 3 day-ordeal
Cricket is a captain's game, coach must take back seat: Sourav Ganguly
Gallery
Luka Modric has been named the FIFA men’s footballer of the year at Best FIFA Football Awards in the Royal Festival Hall in London, Britain, on 24 September 2018, with Brazil’s Marta crowned the world’s best female player. Modric beat out Liverpool's Egyp
Best FIFA Football Awards in pictures: Luka Modric and Marta bag player of the year honours
A local villager looks on at the debris of a damaged house after incessant rains in Kullu district Monday Sept 24 2018. | PTI
Heavy rains trigger flash floods in Himachal Pradesh