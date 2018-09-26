How Twitter reacted to Bill Cosby's sentence

By ANI

WASHINGTON: American comedian Bill Cosby, formally known as 'America's Dad', was sentenced to three to 10 years in state prison for sexual assault.

In April 2004, Cosby was convicted of drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand. The 81-year-old was also categorised as a sexually violent predator, meaning that the comedian must undergo counselling for life and be listed on the sex offender registry.

Here's how Twitterati reacted to the sentencing.

Questioning the duration of the sentence, actress Amber Tamblyn tweeted, "Bill Cosby has been sentenced to 3-10 years for drugging and sexually assaulting many women over the course of many years. His survivors have been sentenced to a lifetime of brutal memories and trauma for daring to exist in the first place. Super fair I guess"

Bill Cosby has been sentenced to 3-10 years for drugging and sexually assaulting many women over the course of many years.



His survivors have been sentenced to a lifetime of brutal memories and trauma for daring to exist in the first place.



Super fair I guess — Amber Tamblyn (@ambertamblyn) September 25, 2018

"Today a PA court deemed #BillCosby a Violent Sexual Predator (before) sentencing him. For decades people maligned &decried his accusers as LIARS. It took 60+ accusers 2 finally bring his survivors justice &vindication. Have we learned nothing?" wrote American actor Debra Messing.

American author Keith Boykin also responded to the sentence, writing, "Bill Cosby sentenced to 3-10 years for sexual assault that took place years ago, but Brett Kavanaugh can still go to the U.S. Supreme Court without even an FBI investigation into sexual assault allegations against him."

Bill Cosby sentenced to 3-10 years for sexual assault that took place years ago, but Brett Kavanaugh can still go to the U.S. Supreme Court without even an FBI investigation into sexual assault allegations against him. — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) September 25, 2018

Actor Albert Brooks mocked Cosby's time as a Jell-O spokesman and tweeted, "Bill Cosby gets new advertising campaign: Jail-O."

Bill Cosby gets new advertising campaign: Jail-O. — Albert Brooks (@AlbertBrooks) September 25, 2018



American writer and political analyst Zerlina Maxwell tweeted, " BILL COSBY BEING PUT IN CUFFS FITTIN TO IMPROVE MY MOOD. Only 3 percent of rapists ever go to jail so this is a RARE MOMENT!"

BILL COSBY BEING PUT IN CUFFS FITTIN TO IMPROVE MY MOOD.



Only 3 percent of rapists ever go to jail so this is a RARE MOMENT! #unlikesomeconservativeswouldhaveyoubelieve — Zerlina Maxwell (@ZerlinaMaxwell) September 25, 2018

Cosby's trial was heralded as the first major celebrity trial of the #MeToo movement, and the first to result in a conviction.