Jaden Smith releases new single 'Back on my Sh*t'

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Jaden Smith unveiled his new single "Back on my Sh*t" and the singer-actor is elated with how the song turned out.

The track is part of the upcoming indie film "Skate Kitchen", in which Jaden also stars, according to Billboard.

"The song is completely inspired by the movie 'Skate Kitchen' that just came out," he told Zane Lowe on Beats 1.

"It's about a female crew of skaters in New York City who are trying to find themselves, but they realise that their crew is the only thing that really helps them go through the city and feel like they are a part of something," the singer added.

The trap-heavy track follows Jaden's June release "GHOST".