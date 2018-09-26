Twitter can't believe Meghan Markle closed her car door

By Online Desk

WASHINGTON: Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex made news for closing her own car door.

Markle was stepping out solo for the first time after getting married to Prince Harry, for the inauguration of the new Oceania art exhibit at the Royal Academy of Arts in London.

On arrival, Markle closed her own door, something some people had never seen a member of the royal family do before.

The former 'Suits' actor's decision has evoked varied reactions. While some on Twitter has deconstructed the twenty-second scene to the minute details to understand why Markle would have done it, others have found faults in the attending for not closing the door for her.

A Twitter user, Christopher Wilson wrote that "First time I've seen an on-duty princess shut her own car door."

Another user @AmyLSigmon wrote that, "What's the alternative...just walk away and someone else shuts it? (I JUST rewatched all of Downtown Abbey, I shouldn't be asking this question, right?)"

For Tuesday's milestone event, Meghan had paired her black Givenchy dress with Aquazzura heels and a Givenchy clutch, E!Online reported.

Last week, Meghan hosted her first event at Kensington Palace with Harry and her mom Doria Ragland by her side. The event honored the launch of her cookbook 'Together'. During the event, Meghan also delivered a speech in front of attendees about the cookbook and what it means to her.

Next month, Meghan and Harry will go on a royal tour to Australia, New Zealand, Tonga, and Fiji.

