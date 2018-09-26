Home Entertainment English

Twitter can't believe Meghan Markle closed her car door

Markle was stepping out solo for the first time after getting married to Prince Harry, for the inauguration of the new Oceania art exhibit at the Royal Academy of Arts in London.

Published: 26th September 2018 11:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2018 12:15 PM   |  A+A-

The Meghan Markle effect has spread to yellow gold jewellery, helping boost United States sales in the first quarter of 2018 with further gains expected, jewellers said. (Photo: Reuters)

Meghan Markle. (Photo | Reuters)

By Online Desk

WASHINGTON: Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex made news for closing her own car door.

Markle was stepping out solo for the first time after getting married to Prince Harry, for the inauguration of the new Oceania art exhibit at the Royal Academy of Arts in London.

On arrival, Markle closed her own door, something some people had never seen a member of the royal family do before.

The former 'Suits' actor's decision has evoked varied reactions. While some on Twitter has deconstructed the twenty-second scene to the minute details to understand why Markle would have done it, others have found faults in the attending for not closing the door for her.

A Twitter user, Christopher Wilson wrote that "First time I've seen an on-duty princess shut her own car door."

Another user @AmyLSigmon wrote that, "What's the alternative...just walk away and someone else shuts it? (I JUST rewatched all of Downtown Abbey, I shouldn't be asking this question, right?)"

For Tuesday's milestone event, Meghan had paired her black Givenchy dress with Aquazzura heels and a Givenchy clutch, E!Online reported.

Last week, Meghan hosted her first event at Kensington Palace with Harry and her mom Doria Ragland by her side. The event honored the launch of her cookbook 'Together'. During the event, Meghan also delivered a speech in front of attendees about the cookbook and what it means to her.

Next month, Meghan and Harry will go on a royal tour to Australia, New Zealand, Tonga, and Fiji.

(With ANI inputs)

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Meghan Markle Royal Academy of Arts in London Prince Harry the Duchess of Sussex

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Petrol pump. (Photo | PTI)
Fuel prices continue to surge, no respite to consumers
Ben Affleck (Pic: Wikimedia Commons)
Ben Affleck completes 30 days in rehab
Gallery
Luka Modric has been named the FIFA men’s footballer of the year at Best FIFA Football Awards in the Royal Festival Hall in London, Britain, on 24 September 2018, with Brazil’s Marta crowned the world’s best female player. Modric beat out Liverpool's Egyp
Best FIFA Football Awards in pictures: Luka Modric and Marta bag player of the year honours
A local villager looks on at the debris of a damaged house after incessant rains in Kullu district Monday Sept 24 2018. | PTI
Heavy rains trigger flash floods in Himachal Pradesh