Guillermo del Toro prefers 'Better Call Saul' over 'Breaking Bad'

Published: 27th September 2018 12:21 PM

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Oscar-winning director Guillermo del Toro has said that he likes "Better Call Saul" more than parent show "Breaking Bad".

Taking to Twitter, del Toro, 53, praised the new season of "Better Call Saul" which he said is "more poignant".

"A small reflection in the middle of 'Better Call Saul' (BCS) new season: I like it even more than Breaking Bad (BB), not to be a contrarian but because the evident stakes seem smaller but the moral downfall strike me as deeper, more poignant. " he wrote.

"With Walter White (who turns Black) you were tracking a massive downfall/transformation.

BCS takes you by the hand as Jimmy becomes Saul Goodman (No Good in him) in small painful tumbles," he said in another tweet.

The director also offered "an equation" about the plots and stories of the two shows.

"There is an equation that most screenplay writers will understand and makes the difference between BB and BCS: Less plot, more story.

Plot is rhythm, story is melody," he said.

"Breaking Bad", featuring Bryan Cranston as Walter White, chemistry teacher turned methamphetamine-making drug lord and Aaron Paul as his former student Jesse Pinkman, ran on AMC network from 2008 to 2013.

The show has a cult following even today.

"Better Call Saul" has received critical acclaim since its premiere in early 2015.

