I'm a space station that floats along: Bryan Adams on long-lasting success

NEW DELHI: In the music universe full of icons and shooting stars veteran singer Bryan Adams says he is like "a space station" floating with an aim to stay relevant.

The 58-year-old Canadian singer, who has all-time hits like "Summer of '69", "Heaven", "When you're gone", "Cloud number nine" and "(Everything I do) I do it for you" to his credit, says it is impossible to maintain the stardom and musicians should focus on coming up with tunes which resonate with every era.

"There are artistes that will last for a long time, and there are artistes that are shooting stars and burn bright for a moment. That's the way it is.

"I'm more like one of those space stations that floats along and every now and then an astronaut pops out and says 'hi'," Adams told PTI in an email interview.

The 15-time Grammy-nominated singer believes digitalisation of music has completely changed the dynamics of the industry as the artistes are now fully controlled by the corporates.

"The companies that control music are doing fine. (But) I'm pretty sure the artistes and songwriters aren't getting the best deals.

"This is predominately because songwriters and artistes don't get together to try and change things, and most of them have given their control to other people," he says.

Adams will soon be performing in India as a part of his 'Ultimate' tour.

The concerts are lined up in support of his 21-track album, 'Ultimate', which released in November last year.

The tour will kick-start in Ahmedabad on October 9 and wrap up in New Delhi on October 14.

Mumbai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru are also included on the jaunt.

Adams says he loves coming to India and is excited for his fifth concert tour in the country.

"It's always an adventure to be in India. I'm grateful to the promoters that are bringing us there. We have a great show in store, our best work. We spent months preparing this tour, it's a long way from our first tour of India where the light switches were large levers beside the stage.

"And, I'm always humbled by the reactions we get from the audiences.This will be our fifth tour of India, I'm not sure many artistes have done that from the West."

The singer adds he is looking forward to visiting some new places in India.

"I'm touring a few new places in India this time. With each trip I've made to India, I have seen more of her, and she never disappoints. This time I will be going to Ahmedabad for the first time, and I can't believe it's taken me so long," he says.

Adams, who is one of the most popular western artistes in India, believes the country's music scene has become a global phenomenon in past few years courtesy the ever-growing film market.

"We were the first western artist to do a big show in India, and I feel like India has taken huge leaps globally, especially with film."

