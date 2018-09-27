Home Entertainment English

Let's fix men: Jane Fonda

The 80-year-old actor, who was dating record producer Richard Perry from 2009 until last year, added she has not lost faith in the male species.

Published: 27th September 2018 03:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2018 03:14 PM   |  A+A-

Actress Jane Fonda (AP Photo)

By PTI

NEW YORK: Hollywood veteran Jane Fonda says men are trained "not to be empathetic and emotional" and they need to be fixed.

The 80-year-old actor, who was dating record producer Richard Perry from 2009 until last year, added she has not lost faith in the male species.

"I haven't given up on men. Let's just fix them. They're trained not to be empathetic and emotional," Fonda told the New York Post newspaper's Page Six.

Fonda has been married three times in the past - to Roger Vadim, Tom Hayden and Ted Turner.

The "Book Club" actor also spoke up on the #MeToo movement, adding influential men who have abused their power must not get a chance to return.

"Bad guys shouldn't come back. Let them work at Starbucks. F**k it!" she said.

"Poor top executive lost his job? Let him sweep floors until he learns. He doesn't belong in the boardroom. Plenty of women belong there," she added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Aadhaar valid with conditions says Supreme court. ( Photo | Parveen Negi/ EPS)
Aadhaar verdict: Key points you need to know about the SC judgement
Yamuna bridge (File | PTI)
Yamuna swells after Hathni Kund barrage releases water
Gallery
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli sent the shutterbugs into a clicking frenzy as he received the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award, the country's highest sporting honour at the National Sports and Adventure Award 2018 function at Rashtrapti Bhawan in N
Virat Kohli, Mirabai Chanu receive Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna, Arjuna for Hima Das, Neeraj Chopra, 18 others
Luka Modric has been named the FIFA men’s footballer of the year at Best FIFA Football Awards in the Royal Festival Hall in London, Britain, on 24 September 2018, with Brazil’s Marta crowned the world’s best female player. Modric beat out Liverpool's Egyp
Best FIFA Football Awards in pictures: Luka Modric and Marta bag player of the year honours