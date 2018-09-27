Let's fix men: Jane Fonda

By PTI

NEW YORK: Hollywood veteran Jane Fonda says men are trained "not to be empathetic and emotional" and they need to be fixed.

The 80-year-old actor, who was dating record producer Richard Perry from 2009 until last year, added she has not lost faith in the male species.

"I haven't given up on men. Let's just fix them. They're trained not to be empathetic and emotional," Fonda told the New York Post newspaper's Page Six.

Fonda has been married three times in the past - to Roger Vadim, Tom Hayden and Ted Turner.

The "Book Club" actor also spoke up on the #MeToo movement, adding influential men who have abused their power must not get a chance to return.

"Bad guys shouldn't come back. Let them work at Starbucks. F**k it!" she said.

"Poor top executive lost his job? Let him sweep floors until he learns. He doesn't belong in the boardroom. Plenty of women belong there," she added.