'Game of Thrones' finale may divide fans: Sophie Turner

Published: 28th September 2018 04:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2018 04:36 PM   |  A+A-

Sophie Turner as Sansa Stark in The Game of Thrones. (Photo | IMDB)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Actor Sophie Turner says that the final season of "Game of Thrones" might end up dividing the fans.

As the show is approaching its eighth and the final season, Turner, who plays Sansa Stark in the show, said, "I think a lot of fans will be disappointed and a lot of fans will be over the moon, I think."

Speaking about how she reacted when she first read the finale script, Sophie said it was heartbreaking to read at the very final page that said the end of Game of Thrones.

"That was really emotional," Fox News quoted Turner as saying.

The actress recently made headlines after she got a tattoo of a small scaly dire wolf, with "the pack survives" written underneath.

While people immediately started reading between the line, Sophie clarified in an interview on "The Late Late Show, that the tattoo is not a spoiler about the GOT finale. 

