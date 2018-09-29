Home Entertainment English

Ariana Grande cancels appearance at 'Saturday Night Live' citing emotional reasons

The 25-year-old singer was scheduled to appear at season 44 premiere of "SNL" but has been now replaced by rapper Kanye West.

FILE - In this Aug. 26, 2015 file photo, Ariana Grande performs during the honeymoon tour concert in Jakarta, Indonesia. Officials in Manchester England said Wednesday July 12, 2017, that they are making U.S. pop singer Ariana Grande an honorary citizen of the city because of her response to the deadly concert attack in May. | AP

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Singer Ariana Grande has dropped out of performing at "Saturday Night Live", citing "emotional reasons".

The 25-year-old singer was scheduled to appear at season 44 premiere of "SNL" but has been now replaced by rapper Kanye West, reported EOnline.

Executive producer Lorne Michaels confirmed the news during an appearance on Cadence13's Origins podcast, saying, "We had Ariana drop out for emotional reasons two days ago."

"And then Kanye stepped up, so he'll be there," he added.

Grande has had a tough month after her ex-boyfriend, Mac Miller, died following a suspected drug overdose.

Her recent social media activity has made her fans worried about her.

In a string of tweets, the singer asked followers for "just one day, please".

"Can I please have one okay day. Just one. Please," she wrote, before adding in another tweet, "I'm so f**king tired, please".

She later tweeted to her fans, "You are angels in my life. it's just been a tough month. I'm trying to get my work done and get back to normal and it's hard and I'm human and tired.  Sorry I let you in or worried you. I shouldn't have tweeted. I know better."

