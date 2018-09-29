Home Entertainment English

Bradley Cooper won't direct 'Guardians of the Galaxy 3' 

The untitled third film is currently without a director after James Gunn, who helmed the previous two installments, was fired by Disney for his old offensive tweets.

Published: 29th September 2018 12:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2018 12:30 PM   |  A+A-

Bradley Cooper | AP

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Actor Bradley Cooper has trashed the idea that he should take over as the director for the third part of "Guardians of the Galaxy" series.

Cooper, 43, who is making his directorial debut with the musical drama "A Star Is Born", was asked whether he would be willing to take up the job.

"In directing? I could never direct anything that I didn't write.

No, I could never direct anything that I didn't write," the actor, who voices Rocket Racoon in the film series, told online outlet JOE.

Actor Dave Bautista had recently revealed that the third part of "Guardians of the Galaxy" has been put "on hold indefinitely" after Gunn's departure.

