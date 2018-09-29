Gal Gadot to be part of 'Death on The Nile' ?

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Gal Gadot is in talks to join 'Death on the Nile', follow up to last year's hit 'Murder on the Orient Express'.

According to Deadline, the new film, based on Agatha Christie's 1937 novel, will be directed by Kenneth Branagh, who is also expected to reprise his role as master detective Hercule Poirot.

The 'Wonder Woman' star would play the role of socialite Linnet Doyle, recently married to the former fiancee of a past friend. The film is likely to open on December 20, 2019.

Christie's novel 'Death on the Nile' was previously adapted into a film in 1974. The film featured Belgian detective Hercule Poirot, played by Peter Ustinov, plus an all-star supporting cast including Maggie Smith, Angela Lansbury, Bette Davis, Mia Farrow, David Niven, George Kennedy and Jack Warden.