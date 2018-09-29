Home Entertainment English

Gal Gadot to be part of 'Death on The Nile' ?

According to Deadline, the new film, based on Agatha Christie's 1937 novel, will be directed by Kenneth Branagh, who is also expected to reprise his role as master detective Hercule Poirot.

Published: 29th September 2018 10:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2018 10:55 AM   |  A+A-

Gal Gadot arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 4, 2018, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. | AP

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Gal Gadot is in talks to join 'Death on the Nile', follow up to last year's hit 'Murder on the Orient Express'.

According to Deadline, the new film, based on Agatha Christie's 1937 novel, will be directed by Kenneth Branagh, who is also expected to reprise his role as master detective Hercule Poirot.

The 'Wonder Woman' star would play the role of socialite Linnet Doyle, recently married to the former fiancee of a past friend. The film is likely to open on December 20, 2019.

Christie's novel 'Death on the Nile' was previously adapted into a film in 1974. The film featured Belgian detective Hercule Poirot, played by Peter Ustinov, plus an all-star supporting cast including Maggie Smith, Angela Lansbury, Bette Davis, Mia Farrow, David Niven, George Kennedy and Jack Warden. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Gal Gadot Death on the Nile Murder on the Orient Express

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Supreme Court permits women's entry inside Sabarimala
Sabarimala Verdict: Supreme Court permits women's entry inside temple
UK study: Goats can tell if you're angry
Gallery
Mustafizur Rahman vs Rohit Sharma: Stand-in skipper Rohit has elegantly led India in Asia Cup with himself posing as a strong example when it comes to batting. In the tournament so far, he already has three fifty-plus scores including a century against Pa
Asia Cup final 2018: Key player battles to watch out for
The trailer of 'Thugs of Hindostan', which stars Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Sheikh was  launched in Mumbai on Thursday. In this image, director Vijay Krishna Acharya, center, poses with Bollywood actors from left, Amitabh B
Trailer of Aamir Khan-Amitabh Bachchan starrer 'Thugs of Hindostan' launched in Mumbai