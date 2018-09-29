Home Entertainment English

Kevin Spacey faces another lawsuit over sexual assault

Represented by noted sexual harassment attorney Genie Harrison, John Doe is suing the 'Usual Suspects' actor for battery, assault, intentional infliction of emotional distress and false imprisonment.

Published: 29th September 2018 10:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2018 10:36 AM   |  A+A-

Kevin Spacey (Photo | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Kevin Spacey has been sued by an anonymous massage therapist over alleged sexual assault.

The masseur claimed that he was forced to grab the actor's genitals twice during a private massage appointment at the actor's residence in Malibu.

Represented by noted sexual harassment attorney Genie Harrison, John Doe is suing the 'Usual Suspects' actor for battery, assault, intentional infliction of emotional distress and false imprisonment, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Doe revealed that in October 2016, he was hired as a massage therapist for the actor. Once he arrived at the Malibu resident, Spacey led him to an upstairs room and locked the room behind them. Claiming that he was having some discomfort in his groin, Spacey laid down on the table facing up and after a while, he forced the masseur's hand to his testicles.

Doe added that Spacey's actions made him jump back in shock, following which the actor tried to kiss him and offered him oral sex. According to the complaint, the masseur had to ask the actor several times to allow him to go before he finally let him leave.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kevin Spacey sexual assault

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Supreme Court permits women's entry inside Sabarimala
Sabarimala Verdict: Supreme Court permits women's entry inside temple
UK study: Goats can tell if you're angry
Gallery
Mustafizur Rahman vs Rohit Sharma: Stand-in skipper Rohit has elegantly led India in Asia Cup with himself posing as a strong example when it comes to batting. In the tournament so far, he already has three fifty-plus scores including a century against Pa
Asia Cup final 2018: Key player battles to watch out for
The trailer of 'Thugs of Hindostan', which stars Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Sheikh was  launched in Mumbai on Thursday. In this image, director Vijay Krishna Acharya, center, poses with Bollywood actors from left, Amitabh B
Trailer of Aamir Khan-Amitabh Bachchan starrer 'Thugs of Hindostan' launched in Mumbai