Kevin Spacey faces another lawsuit over sexual assault

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Kevin Spacey has been sued by an anonymous massage therapist over alleged sexual assault.

The masseur claimed that he was forced to grab the actor's genitals twice during a private massage appointment at the actor's residence in Malibu.

Represented by noted sexual harassment attorney Genie Harrison, John Doe is suing the 'Usual Suspects' actor for battery, assault, intentional infliction of emotional distress and false imprisonment, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Doe revealed that in October 2016, he was hired as a massage therapist for the actor. Once he arrived at the Malibu resident, Spacey led him to an upstairs room and locked the room behind them. Claiming that he was having some discomfort in his groin, Spacey laid down on the table facing up and after a while, he forced the masseur's hand to his testicles.

Doe added that Spacey's actions made him jump back in shock, following which the actor tried to kiss him and offered him oral sex. According to the complaint, the masseur had to ask the actor several times to allow him to go before he finally let him leave.