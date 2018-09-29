Ryan Reynolds to star in Shawn Levy's sci-fi comedy 'Free Guy'

Home Entertainment English

The story, penned by Matt Lieberman, follows a background character who realizes he is living in a video game.

In this May 14, 2018 file photo, actor-producer Ryan Reynolds attends a special screening of his film, 'Deadpool 2,' at AMC Loews Lincoln Square in New York. (Photo: AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: "Deadpool" star Ryan Reynolds is all set to play the lead in sci-fi comedy "Free Guy".

The film will be directed by Shawn Levy, best known for helming "Night at the Museum" series and executive producing hit Netflix show "Stranger Things".

With the help of an avatar, he tries to prevent the makers of the game from shutting down his world.

Reynolds, 41, will also produce the project under his banner Maximum Effort, along with Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter, reported Deadline.

The actor, who most recently starred in "Deadpool 2", is currently shooting for Michael Bay's "6 Underground" for Netflix.

He is also lending his voice for Legendary's "Pokemon: Detective Pikachu".

