Sarah Hyland shares her story of being sexually assaulted

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: "Modern Family" star Sarah Hyland has opened up about her sexual assault that happened when she was in high school.

The 27-year-old actor shared her horrifying ordeal in a Twitter post, using the hashtag #whyididntreport.

"He was a friend. It was New Year's Eve my senior year of high school.

Everyone was drunk. He broke in to the bathroom I was in," she wrote.

"I hoped it was a dream but my ripped tights in the morning proved otherwise. I thought no one would believe me.

I didn't want to be called dramatic. After all I didn't say no. Shock can do that to a person," she added.

In the past few days, a number of celebrities like Mira Sorvino, Ashley Judd and Cara Delevingne, have used the 'Why I Didn't Report' hashtag to explain why they did not report being sexually assaulted.