Was asked to get nose job during my early days as singer: Lady Gaga

Published: 29th September 2018 12:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2018 12:27 PM   |  A+A-

Lady Gaga| AP

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Singer Lady Gaga has revealed during her initial days in the music industry she was asked to get a nose job.

The 32-year-old singer, who is making her feature film debut with Bradley Cooper's directorial "A Star Is Born", said she did not took the advice seriously as she wanted to be known for who she is.

"I was told when I was first starting out that I should get a nose job, but I didn't because I wanted to be who I was," she told Sky News.

Gaga said she drew inspiration from such experience to play the role of an aspiring singer in the musical drama.

"I really believed in myself when I started out pounding on doors to break down all of the barriers in the music industry, I really had courage.

She doesn't have that, she's not brave and she's not full of self-confidence," she said.

"A Star Is Born" will hit the theatres on October 5.

