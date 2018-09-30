Home Entertainment English

Bradley Cooper banned Lady Gaga from wearing make-up while filming 'A Star is Born'

Cooper requested that Gaga stayed all natural for the role of an upcoming singer Ally, including having her dye her hair back to its natural colour.

Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga in 'A Star is born' (Photo | IMDB)

LONDON: Singer Lady Gaga has revealed that she tried to sneak make-up in while shooting "A Star is Born", but director Bradley Cooper did not give her any leeway.

But the singer says she had to give up using all products on her face during filming, which was not always easy.

"I tried to sneak some make-up in, but Bradley wouldn't go for it," Gaga said during an appearance on "The Graham Norton Show".

Cooper, who also features in the film as Jackson, a rocker on a downward spiral, revealed the make-up ban was simply "how the character is".

Known for her experimental style statement, Gaga said the role put her in "the right place" she needed to be.

"When my character talks about how ugly she feels - that was real. I'm so insecure. I like to preach, but I don't always practice what I preach," she said.

