Graham Norton to host BAFTA TV Awards after 15 years

By IANS

LONDON: Comedian and talk show host Graham Norton will return to anchor the BAFTA Television Awards 15 years after hosting the event. He is looking forward to the ceremony on May 12 at the Royal Festival Hall here, reported hollywoodreporter.com.

"It has been almost 15 years since I first hosted the Television Awards and what a pleasure it is to be returning to host once again. 2018 was a standout year for television, and I look forward to seeing the brilliant talent in our industry rewarded," said Norton.

Clare Brown, Director of production at BAFTA, welcomed him and said: "Graham captures the hearts of the audience both at home and in the room and having hosted the ceremony numerous times throughout the years, we look forward to having him on board once again."

Darkly comic assassin thriller "Killing Eve" has 14 nominations, closely followed by the miniseries "A Very English Scandal" with 12.