Home Entertainment English

Graham Norton to host BAFTA TV Awards after 15 years

Darkly comic assassin thriller "Killing Eve" has 14 nominations, closely followed by the miniseries "A Very English Scandal" with 12.

Published: 02nd April 2019 10:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2019 10:11 PM   |  A+A-

Graham Norton. (Photo| YouTube screen grab)

By IANS

LONDON: Comedian and talk show host Graham Norton will return to anchor the BAFTA Television Awards 15 years after hosting the event. He is looking forward to the ceremony on May 12 at the Royal Festival Hall here, reported hollywoodreporter.com.

"It has been almost 15 years since I first hosted the Television Awards and what a pleasure it is to be returning to host once again. 2018 was a standout year for television, and I look forward to seeing the brilliant talent in our industry rewarded," said Norton.

Clare Brown, Director of production at BAFTA, welcomed him and said: "Graham captures the hearts of the audience both at home and in the room and having hosted the ceremony numerous times throughout the years, we look forward to having him on board once again."

Darkly comic assassin thriller "Killing Eve" has 14 nominations, closely followed by the miniseries "A Very English Scandal" with 12.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Graham Norton BAFTA Royal Festival Hall

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Writer Ashwin Sanghi (Photo | EPS)
Book Talk | I am not a great writer but a decent rewriter, says Ashwin Sanghi
RR vs RCB IPL Preview: Who will win their first match this season?
Gallery
Born on 3 April, 1914, Field Marshal Sam Hormusji Framji Jamshedji Manekshaw MC was one of the greatest Indian military leader. He was also the first Indian officer to command the Gorkhas after India won Independence. (Express archives)
A Yes Man Is A Dangerous Man: Remembering Sam 'Bahadur' Manekshaw on his 105th birth anniversary
Rajasthan Royals (RR) players Ben Stokes and Rahul Tripathi celebrate victory against Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB during the Indian Premier League IPL T20 2019 cricket match at Sawai Man Singh stadium in Jaipur Tuesday April 2 2019. | (Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan beats clueless RCB, finally opens account at IPL 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp