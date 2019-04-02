Home Entertainment English

He had bigger storyline: Sophie Turner on Kit Harington being paid more on 'GOT'

She said demanding equal pay on the show was a "little tricky".

LONDON: "Game of Thrones" star Sophie Turner has revealed that co-actor Kit Harington makes more money than her on the hit HBO show but it does not bother her.

The actor, a vocal supporter Time's Up campaign and gender equality, said that Harington received a bigger pay cheque than her because he has a bigger plot in the epic fantasy series, which also involved more night shoots.

WATCH GOT SEASON 8 TRAILER:

"Kit got more money than me, but he had a bigger storyline. And for the last series, he had something crazy like 70 night shoots, and I didn't have that many. I was like, 'You know what. You keep that money'," Turner told Bazaar UK magazine.

The actor, who plays Sansa Stark in the series, said now all her contracts come with an inclusion rider, which ensures a 50:50 male/female workforce on the sets.

"Now, you see women in the camera departments, producing, directing. It's exciting," she added.

Turner said nowadays people are engaging in conversations about pay more readily.

"(Executives are) more willing to listen to people saying, 'I want the same amount of money. So things are getting done, but it will take a while, I think." she said.

"GOT" returns with its eighth and final season on April 14.

Turner will also be seen reprising her role of mutant Jean Grey/Dark Phoenix in "X-Men: Dark Phoenix".

