Home Entertainment English

In talks with Priyanka Chopra for a project: 'Avengers: Endgame' co-director Joe Russo

The 47-year-old filmmaker, who is known for giving Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) a grounded tone along with his brother Anthony Russo, finds Priyanka a "fantastic" actor.

Published: 02nd April 2019 06:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2019 06:20 PM   |  A+A-

Priyanka Chopra. (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

MUMBAI: "Avengers: Endgame" co-director Joe Russo, who kickstarted the much-anticipated film's promotional tour from India, reveals he is in talks with Priyanka Chopra for a project.

The 47-year-old filmmaker, who is known for giving Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) a grounded tone along with his brother Anthony Russo, finds Priyanka a "fantastic" actor.

"Priyanka is transitioning into global status right now. I think she is fantastic(I would) Love to work with her. I am smiling because we are potentially talking to her about something. I am not going to say what it is," Russo said in a group interview here.

Last year, Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige had said that they are planning to make a standalone on superhero Ms Marvel aka Kamala Khan.

After the news broke, many fans on social media expressed their desire to see Priyanka playing the character of Marvel's first Muslim superhero.

Asked whether there was any plan to introduce an Indian superhero, Russo said, "I don't know their (Marvel's) future plans but what I do know is that they are reaching every market."

The filmmaker said as an action-director, he finds Indian films like "Dabangg" interesting to watch.

"I'm an action director so I saw 'Dabangg' years ago. I still have to see 'Dabangg 2'. I thought the camera work was great in those movies. So, I certainly know Salman Khan," he added.

Russo also revealed the climax of Marvel's 2015 film "Avengers: Age of Ultron" almost had a scene inspired by Rajinikanth's 2010 blockbuster "Robot" ("Enthiran").

"'Robot' almost influenced the climactic moment in 'Avengers: Ultron'. In 'Robot', where all the robots at the end formed a snake, there was going to be a moment on Ultron that just had to get cut for time there was a moment when they all came together to form a large Ultron and the Avengers had to fight that. That was inspired directly from the sequence from 'Robot'. It was this close to making it to the movie."

"Avengers: Endgame" marks the final film within MCU's current generation with 22 storylines reaching the culmination.

The movie, set to hit the theatres on April 26, features an ensemble cast of Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Don Cheadle, Paul Rudd, Brie Larson, Karen Gillan, Danai Gurira, Bradley Cooper, Tessa Thompson and Josh Brolin.

The film will release in India in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, with a special theme song composed by music maestro AR Rahman.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Joe Russo Avengers: Endgame Marvel Cinematic Universe

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Writer Ashwin Sanghi (Photo | EPS)
Book Talk | I am not a great writer but a decent rewriter, says Ashwin Sanghi
RR vs RCB IPL Preview: Who will win their first match this season?
Gallery
Born on 3 April, 1914, Field Marshal Sam Hormusji Framji Jamshedji Manekshaw MC was one of the greatest Indian military leader. He was also the first Indian officer to command the Gorkhas after India won Independence. (Express archives)
A Yes Man Is A Dangerous Man: Remembering Sam 'Bahadur' Manekshaw on his 105th birth anniversary
Rajasthan Royals (RR) players Ben Stokes and Rahul Tripathi celebrate victory against Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB during the Indian Premier League IPL T20 2019 cricket match at Sawai Man Singh stadium in Jaipur Tuesday April 2 2019. | (Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan beats clueless RCB, finally opens account at IPL 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp