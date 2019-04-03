Justin Bieber gets flak for liking old photo with Selena Gomez

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Canadian pop singer Justin Bieber 'liked' a post on a fan page on social media which features a series of throwback images of the "Baby" hitmaker, including one which captured his romantic moment with singer Selena Gomez.

In the old photograph, then-couple Justin and Selena were caught cuddling as she sat on his lap. The former Disney starlet had her arm around his shoulders as their faces were close to one another, as if they were going to kiss, reports aceshowbiz.com.

As Bieber liked the post, people trolled him for appearing to be still crushing on Gomez.

"Tea is coming! Cause there is Selena was with him," one jokingly responded to Bieber's action on Instagram.

Some others were enraged and told the 25-year-old singer to leave Gomez alone.

"This man can't leave Selena alone," one wrote in the comment section of the post. Another similarly wrote: "Justin leave Selena alone already."

Some others trolled Bieber's wife Hailey Baldwin.

While Bieber has not responded to the comments, he had earlier hit back at a social media user who accused him of using Baldwin to get back at Gomez.