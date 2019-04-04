Home Entertainment English

Rachel Weisz in talks for major role in 'Black Widow' movie

According to Variety, the talks with the 49-year-old actor, who was recently nominated for an Oscar for her performance in Yorgos Lanthimos' "The Favourite", are in early stages.

Rachel Weisz (Photo | IMDB)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Oscar winner Rachel Weisz is in negotiations for a key role in Scarlett Johansson-fronted "Black Widow" film.

"Stranger Things" star David Harbour is also in talks to board the cast, which also includes "Outlaw King" actor Florence Pugh.

The highly anticipated Marvel stand-alone movie will star Johansson as Romanoff aka Black Widow, an agent of the fictional spy agency S.H.I.E.L.D and a member of the superhero team, the Avengers.

After "Captain Marvel", "Black Window" is the second female superhero-led project in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The shooting is scheduled to begin in London this June.

Australian filmmaker Cate Shorthand of Nazi drama "Lore" fame is attached to direct.

Jac Schaeffer wrote the most recent draft for the film.

Marvel is yet to confirm the casting.

