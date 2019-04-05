Will Smith to dance with Tiger Shroff  in SOTY 2

By Express News Service

In the latest episode of his popular video series Bucket List, Hollywood actor Will Smith arrives in India to fulfill his latest wish — to appear in a Bollywood dance number.

The video opens with Will driving an auto-rickshaw in Mumbai — “toto”, he calls them — and announcing his desire to star in a Bollywood dance sequence. He then meets Bollywood star Ranveer Singh and they discuss how movies and songs are shot in Bollywood. Post this, Ranveer plays a video of his song Tattad Tattad from his film Goliyon Ki Rasleela- Ram Leela for Will and the duo match a few steps on the song.

In the second part of the video, Will meets Karan Johar and Ranveer to take tips from them on how to gear up for his big Bollywood dream. Karan Johar tells him that Student of the Year 2 is being shot and he can be a part of a song. Karan and Ranveer school Will on Bollywood dancing and they seem to have a blast. Post the meeting, Will arrives on the sets of Student of the Year 2 and dances it out with Ananya Pandey, Tara Sutaria and Tiger Shroff on a reprised version of ‘Radha’. In the midst of all the fun, Will also makes time to perform aarti and Shiv puja at a temple to partake of India’s spiritual traditions.