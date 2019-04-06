Home Entertainment English

Jonas Brothers' new music video 'Cool' out'; are Priyanka Chopra and Sophie Turner in it?

Although Priyanka and Sophie do not star in the video, there are references to both of them.

Published: 06th April 2019

Nick Jonas in 'Cool'.

By ANI

NEW DELHI: "Lately, I've been feeling so cool, Top to the bottom, just cool." Jonas Brothers' new music video 'Cool' is out now and is all set to make you groove to its tune.

Nick Jonas posted a small clip from the video on Instagram and wrote: "#CoolVideo Out Now ". Nick also shared a selfie boomerang with his wife Priyanka Chopra. The couple could be seen clinking glasses.

Though Priyanka Chopra does not make an appearance in the video, Nick makes an indirect reference to his wedding with the Bollywood actress in December last year and Joe Jonas mentions his fiance Sophie Turner's show 'Game of Thrones' in the 'Cool' video.

The video has been directed by Anthony Mandler and produced by Kim Bradshaw.

The song starts with the brothers sitting together in identical clothes and is adorned with colourful sets and costumes.

So far, the official music video has been viewed 616,395 times and has garnered 227,000 likes.

Jonas Brothers' last song was 'Sucker', which came out on February 28 and featured the trio with their partners. 

(With online desk inputs)

  • Natan
    Their videos I'm beginning to get it! They are entertainment off the charts
    21 hours ago reply
