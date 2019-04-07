Home Entertainment English

Dave Bautista wanted to exit Marvel if James Gunn wasn't rehired

The 50-year-old actor, who plays Drax the Destroyer in Marvel Cinematic Universe, has been very vocal in his support of the filmmaker, who was fired by Marvel Studios' parent company Disney.

Published: 07th April 2019 11:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2019 11:19 AM   |  A+A-

Dave Bautista as Drax in Guardians of the Galaxy.

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Wrestler-turned-actor Dave Bautista has revealed that he would have exited the "Guardian of the Galaxy" franchise if Disney had not reversed its decision to fire filmmaker James Gunn.

The 50-year-old actor, who plays Drax the Destroyer in Marvel Cinematic Universe, has been very vocal in his support of the filmmaker, who was fired by Marvel Studios' parent company Disney after his old, controversial tweets resurfaced on social media last year.

The studio last month went back on its decision and reinstated Gunn as the director of the third part of the "Guardians of the Galaxy" franchise.

"I am contractually obligated (to do the third movie), but I think that Marvel and Disney, if I had really stood my ground and said, 'I don't want to do this without James', I think that they are decent enough that they would've let me out of my contract," Bautista told Variety.

The actor said he vented out what was going on in his mind after Gunn was sacked.

"I just spoke my mind and was honest about the way I felt about it.I thought he was given a raw deal.I thought it was a bad call, bad decision," he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Dave Bautista Guardian of the Galaxy Disney James Gunn

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sreedhanya Suresh
Sreedhanya Suresh: Inspiring tale of Kerala's first tribal woman to clear UPSC
Fire at Varkala beach damages property worth Rs 2 crore
Gallery
Jackie Chan hams it up with two London 'bobbies' on November 19,1998 during a film shoot to promote the new hit action comedy 'Rush Hour'. Chan who plays Detective Inspector Lee of the Hong Kong Police. 'Rush Hour' has taken a staggering $130 million dollars at the US box office to date, breaking records for the biggest ever opening in the months of its release. (File Photo | AFP)
Happy birthday Jackie Chan: Here are some rare photos of the 'Rush Hour' star
As maverick filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma turns a year older, let us take a look at some of the best films directed by RGV.
Happy birthday Ram Gopal Varma: Check out the 'controversial' director's 12 must-watch films
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp