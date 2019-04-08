Home Entertainment English

This Grammy-nominated singer once thought of entering prostitution for survival

Halsey, whose real name is Ashley Nicolette Frangipane, has confessed that she was forced to consider prostitution at one point as a way to make ends meet.

iHeartRadio Music Awards

Halsey performs at the iHeartRadio Music Awards. (File | AP)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Grammy-nominated singer Halsey says she once considered prostitution when she was homeless in New York "to pay for her next meal".

She had earlier said that she was homeless at the age of 19 after her parents kicked her out for dropping out of community college. Now, Halsey, whose real name is Ashley Nicolette Frangipane, has confessed that she was forced to consider prostitution at one point as a way to make ends meet.

The 24-year-old was honoured at the Ending Youth Homelessness benefit on Saturday night and took to the stage to give a moving speech about her rough time on the streets, reports dailymail.co.uk.

"When I was living in New York, I was a teenager. My friends were picking out decorations for their dorms and I was debating on whether or not I should let a stranger inside of me so I could pay for my next meal," she said.

Halsey said that while it was exciting that she can say she went from being homeless to becoming a pop star, she didn't want people to help the less fortunate because they may one day be famous.

"We shouldn't help because we think there's a chance they could turn into a celebrity," she added.

"We shouldn't help because they could really make something of themselves, because they are something right now."

