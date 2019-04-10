Home Entertainment English

Captain Marvel's stylish look from 'Avengers: Endgame' garners criticism, Joe Russo explains

Both the character and Larson have attracted criticism from the fans on social media with the highly stylised look of Captain Marvel from the recently shared footage of "Avengers: Endgame".

Published: 10th April 2019 12:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2019 12:26 PM   |  A+A-

Brie Larson in Avengers: Endgame. (Photo: Twitter)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: "Avengers: Endgame" co-director Joe Russo has given a clarification regarding the overly styled-up look of Brie Larson's Captain Marvel from the much-awaited film.

Both the character and Larson have attracted criticism from the fans on social media with the highly stylised look of Captain Marvel from the recently shared footage of "Avengers: Endgame".

Joe, however, said Larson shot "Endgame" before she started filming her solo film and therefore she experimented a number of times with her look.

"This was Brie's first time playing the character. She (filmed Avengers: Endgame) before she filmed 'Captain Marvel', and I think she was experimenting with what the character was. And those were the choices that she and her hair and makeup team had made," he told SlashFilm.

"I think as she started to gain a deeper understanding of the character, especially as she approached her own movie, she started to make different choices and as an artist she should be afforded that right to make whatever choice that she wants to make," he added.

"Avengers: Endgame" releases worldwide on April 26.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Avengers: Endgame Joe Russo Brie Larson

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Union Minister Arun Shourie (File Photo)
Arun Shourie on Rafale deal after SC dismisses says will examine 'stolen' papers
Sikkim Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections 2019: Here's all you need to know
Gallery
Check out these 'second-time' coincidences about Rajini's Darbar that will blow your mind.
These coincidences about Rajini's Darbar will blow your mind for a 'second'
With just a few days away from the Lok Sabha elections 2019, check out the list of candidates who will be fighting under Seeman's Naam Tamilar Katchi in Tamil Nadu.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Here are the candidates fighting under Seeman's Naam Tamilar Katchi in Tamil Nadu
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp