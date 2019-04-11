Home Entertainment English

Emma Corrin cast as Princess Diana in The Crown

Newcomer Emma Corin has been roped in to play the role of young princess Diana in Netflix’s hit royal drama, The Crown.

Emma Corrin

By Express News Service

Newcomer Emma Corin has been roped in to play the role of young princess Diana in Netflix’s hit royal drama, The Crown. The actor will essay the role from the upcoming fourth season onwards. Reacting to the news, Corrin said, “Beyond excited and honoured to be joining The Crown for its fourth season. I have been glued to the show since the first episode. Princess Diana was an icon, and her effect on the world remains profound and inspiring. To be given the chance to explore her through Peter Morgan’s writing is the most exceptional opportunity, and I will strive to do her justice.”

Morgan, who created the two-time Emmy-winning series, said Corrin possesses the “innocence and beauty of a young Diana”, adding, “Emma is a brilliant talent who immediately captivated us when she came in for the part of Diana Spencer. She also has, in abundance, the range and complexity to portray an extraordinary woman who went from anonymous teenager to becoming the most iconic woman of her generation.”The third season of The Crown will premiere on Netflix this fall.

