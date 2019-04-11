Home Entertainment English

Grease prequel, titled Summer Loving

A prequel to the classic John Travolta-starrer, Grease, is in the works at Paramount Studio.

Published: 11th April 2019 09:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2019 09:19 AM

Still from Grease

By Express News Service

A prequel to the classic John Travolta-starrer, Grease, is in the works at Paramount Studio. The original 1978 film, directed by Randal Kleiser, was based on the 1971 musical of the same name.

It is reported that the prequel is titled Summer Loving, and will be written by John August, who is known for writing movies like the upcoming Will Smith-starrer Aladdin, Tim Burton’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, and Big Fish.

The 1978 original featured Travolta as Danny Zuko, a rough-and-tumble greaser, and Olivia Newton-John as Sandy Olsson. The two meet over the summer, with both spilling the beans about that fateful meeting to their friends during one of the movie’s most iconic songs Summer Nights. The prequel’s story is said to explore that fateful meeting.

Meanwhile, the new film will be produced by Temple Hill along with Picturestart.

