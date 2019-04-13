Home Entertainment English

'Ser Jorah Mormont' Iain Glen to portray older Bruce Wayne

The show’s sophomore run will also feature Esai Morales as Deathstroke and Joshua Orpin as Superboy when it premieres on DC Universe later this year.

By Express News Service

Iain Glen, best known for his character Ser Jorah Mormont in Game of Thrones, is all set to portray Bruce Wayne in the second season of popular web series Titans. The show, based on the DC team Teen Titans, is currently streaming on DC Universe. It features actor Brenton Thwaites as Dick Grayson aka Robin as the leader of the Titans who has Anna Diop as Starfire, Teagan Croft as Raven and Ryan Potter as Beast Boy co-starring with him.

Glen will portray an older version of Wayne/Batman and the official synopsis reads, “After decades of fighting crime as Batman, billionaire Bruce Wayne is just as driven to protect Gotham from evil as he was in his prime. Needing to reconcile his relationship with Dick Grayson, the duo hope to forge a new dynamic as Bruce tries to help his former sidekick and the Titans achieve success.”

