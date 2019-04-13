Mindy Kaling, Priyanka Chopra collaborating on wedding comedy

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Actors Priyanka Chopra and Mindy Kaling are teaming up for a wedding comedy from Universal Pictures.

According to Variety, Kaling will write the screenplay with Dan Goor, is starring in the movie, and will also potentially direct.

Two women with a passion for telling good stories, just got the green light to THEIR story THEIR way. So proud of this incredible partnership with @mindykaling and @djgoor! We are about to show you what it means to be modern, global, and Indian. See you at the cinema! pic.twitter.com/5V71fFvX4L — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) 13 April 2019

The project will be produced by Kaling's banner Kaling International, Chopra's Purple Pebble Pictures and Howard Klein for 3 Arts, alongside Goor.

The film is being described as an amalgamation of "Crazy Rich Asians" and "My Big Fat Greek Wedding".

Priyanka is also awaiting the release of her Bollywood project "The Sky is Pink", directed by Shonali Bose and starring Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim.