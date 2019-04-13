Home Entertainment English

Mindy Kaling, Priyanka Chopra collaborating on wedding comedy

According to Variety, Kaling will write the screenplay with Dan Goor, is starring in the movie, and will also potentially direct.

Published: 13th April 2019 11:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2019 11:41 AM   |  A+A-

Mindy Kaling (L), Priyanka Chopra (R) (Photo: Twitter)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Actors Priyanka Chopra and Mindy Kaling are teaming up for a wedding comedy from Universal Pictures.

The project will be produced by Kaling's banner Kaling International, Chopra's Purple Pebble Pictures and Howard Klein for 3 Arts, alongside Goor.

The film is being described as an amalgamation of "Crazy Rich Asians" and "My Big Fat Greek Wedding".

Priyanka is also awaiting the release of her Bollywood project "The Sky is Pink", directed by Shonali Bose and starring Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim.

