Directing makes me much better actor: Brie Larson

Larson, who has become the first to lead a female superhero in the MCU with 'Captain Marvel', feels that having the knowledge of directing films has improved her as an actor.

Published: 15th April 2019 03:23 PM

Brie Larson

By IANS

SEOUL: Oscar winning-actress Brie Larson donned the director's hat for her new project "Unicorn Store". She says her new directing duties have made her a better actor.

Larson, who has become the first to lead a female superhero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with "Captain Marvel", feels that having the knowledge of directing films has improved her as an actor.

"Directing makes me a much better actor because you see the entire process. Actors don't get to be part of pre-production as much...they are not seeing what everybody does on the team," Larson told media during the promotion of her forthcoming film "Avengers: Endgame" here on Monday.

"Sometimes everybody gets caught up in their roles specifically. They don't see the bigger picture...how they fit in this larger scope. And with films like these in particular where it's beyond what's happening on set, there are people all over the world working on CGI, working behind the scenes and so having that awareness I think makes me a better team player," she added.

She suited up once again to play the powerful superhero Captain Marvel for "Avengers: Endgame", which will put an end to over 10 years of storytelling involving some of the mightiest superheroes like Iron Man and Captain America.

"I shot this (...Endgame) before 'Captain Marvel'. I wasn't fully aware of what we were doing and I still haven't seen the film so, I don't know what kind of a role I am playing in this," she said.

