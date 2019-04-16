Cast and crew of Avengers : Endgame unite in Seoul

By Express News Service

The world is waiting for the release of Avengers: Endgame on April 26. As a curtain raiser, a press conference was held at Seoul, South Korea, which saw the film’s makers joining the cast of the 22nd film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige, directors Anthony and Joe Russo, were in attendance along with actors Robert Downey Jr, Jeremy Renner, and Brie Larson.

With excitement around the film reaching the skies, Feige said, “Bring tissues. Bring enthusiasm, and your love for these characters. The actors have worked so passionately. We have worked on it for two years. It’s all for the people.” The makers earlier revealed that there will be no interval in this film, which has a runtime of over three hours. Anthony said, “Endgame is a culmination of everything before it. Lots of stories are being wrapped up. Don’t drink anything a couple of hours before screening. There’s no good spot in which to get out for a break.”

Larson, Downey Jr, and Renner took the stage to answer a few questions, ranging from their equations with Josh Brolin aka Thanos to the various fan theories. The Iron Man star started off by praising Larson, and said, “I’m glad I’m witnessing this cultural moment. Honoured to be sitting next to a woman who’s broken through a double-paned glass window.” He added that it’s impossible to not love Brolin, and said,

“I think he feels bad about playing such an evil character.”

Larson’s Captain Marvel is expected to play an integral part in Avengers: Endgame, and the Oscar-winning actor said, “Since I actually shot Endgame before Captain Marvel. I wasn’t fully aware of the scope of my character. Carol Danvers taught me so much. She’s a symbol of representation; it’s about equality.”

While Renner spoke about how the various fan theories were a representation of their anticipation and creativity, Downey Jr, as always, had the last word. “My favourite theory is Ant-Man goes up Thanos’ backside and becomes big. That’s exactly what happens in the film.”