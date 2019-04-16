Home Entertainment English

Michelle Yeoh joins Avatar sequels

The second part of Cameron’s 2009 blockbuster Avatar, the film is set to release on  December 18, 2020.

Published: 16th April 2019 10:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2019 12:58 PM   |  A+A-

Michelle Yeoh

Actress Michelle Yeoh (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

Michelle Yeoh is the latest to join James Cameron’s Avatar sequels and the ace director took to social media to announce the news.

Last seen in the romantic comedy Crazy Rich Asians, the Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon actor will play a scientist named Karina Mogue in the franchise.

Yeoh meanwhile is in talks to lead a Star Trek: Discovery spinoff where she will reprise her role as Captain Philippa Georgiou from the original series.

