Neetu Chandra to make Hollywood debut with comedy film 'The Worst Day'

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Neetu Chandra is all set to make her foray in Hollywood with a short film titled "The Worst Day".

Based in Los Angeles, the comedy film is written and directed by Bulgarian filmmaker Stanislava Ivy, read a statement.

On her role, Neetu said: "2019 has started off on a wonderful note for me and I'm thrilled to be working on this project.

"It's been a learning experience for me because it's my first ever negative role. She is wild, she is interesting and she is the villain."

According to Neetu, the project has "changed her" and this is definitely "one of my most special projects".

"The Worst Day" also features actors Marietta Melrose and Jose Moreno.

Also, the film is expected to be developed into a TV series. However, it is yet not clear.

Apart from it, Neetu will also appear in Korean youth action drama "Narae".

Neetu rose to fame with her role of an airhostess in the Akshay Kumar-John Abraham starrer "Garam Masala". She later appeared in several Indian regional films.