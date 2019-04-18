'Trainspotting' actor Bradley Welsh shot dead near his house in Scotland

By PTI

LONDON: Actor Bradley Welsh, best known for starring in filmmaker Danny Boyle's "T2 Trainspotting", has been shot dead near his house in Edinburgh, Scotland.

According to BBC, the 42-year-old actor and former boxing champion was killed near his home in the West End of the city on Wednesday.

The police said they found a man with serious injuries on Chester Street who died on the spot.

Welsh played Mr Doyle in Boyle's 2017 black comedy that also featured Ewan McGregor, Ewen Bremner and Jonny Lee Miller.

He has also appeared in TV series "Danny Dyer's Deadliest Men." Irvine Welsh, the author of the "Trainspotting" novel on which the original 1996 film was based, condoled the actor's death on Twitter.

"Bradley John Welsh, my heart is broken. Goodbye my amazing and beautiful friend. Thanks for making me a better person and helping me to see the world in a kinder and wiser way," he wrote.

The police is treating Welsh's death as "suspicious" and they are continuing with their investigation.

"Officers will continue to provide a high-visibility presence in the area to engage with the public, offer reassurance and gather information that can assist with this investigation. Anyone who believes they have any relevant information should contact police immediately," a spokesperson of the police said.