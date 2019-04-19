Godzilla II  to release in India on May 31

By Express News Service

The third part of Warner Bros’ monster franchise, Godzilla II: King Of The Monsters, will release in India on May 31. One of the most anticipated films of the year, the action adventure pits Godzilla against some of the most popular monsters in pop culture history. The story follows the crypto zoological agency Monarch whose members face off against god-sized monsters – the mighty Godzilla, Mothra, Roda and the three-headed Ghidorah.

On what to expect from the film, director Michael Dougherty said: “The approach that my writing partner Zach Shields and I took was that Godzilla, the Mutos, Mothra, Rodan, King Ghidorah – they’re a super-species. These creatures were worshiped as ancient gods; they are the reasons we have stories about dragons and giants and titans.

Because if you look at the entire world’s collection of ancient myths, you realise that they all have stories about monsters. What we’re trying to establish is the idea that Godzilla and his brethren are the reason for that.”

Godzilla II stars Millie Bobby Brown, Vera Farmiga, Sally Hawkins, Kyle Chandler, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Ken Watanabe and Bradley Whitford. Presented by Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures, in association with Toho Co. Ltd, the film will release in India in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.