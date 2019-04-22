Home Entertainment English

Ed Sheeran on fate reveal and trolling of his 'Game of Thrones' character

Sheeran later said although he enjoyed his screen time on the show, he would not want to return as no one wanted to see him again.

Published: 22nd April 2019 01:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2019 02:03 PM   |  A+A-

Ed Sheeran in Game of Thrones.

Ed Sheeran in Game of Thrones.

By PTI

LONDON: Ed Sheeran has thanked "Game of Thrones" writers for not killing off his character in the HBO series.

The singer appeared as Eddie, a Lannister soldier, in the seventh season premiere episode of the show on the request of his friend, series star Maisie Williams (who plays Arya Stark).

In the episode, Sheeran's character is seen crooning a song as a part of the chance encounter with Williams' Arya.

Eddie was, however, nowhere to be seen or talked about in the series till the eighth season premiere -- where one of the prostitutes says she had heard the character's face was "burned right off" and had no eyelids after he was subjected to one of Daenerys Targeryen's three dragons' fire.

(Photo | Ed Sheeran Instagram)

Sheeran took to social media over the weekend to thank the show's screenwriters.

READ HERE: 'Game of Thrones' Season 8 episode 2 leaks online hours before HBO airing

"Thanks @GameOfThrones, I knew I was a survivor," he wrote in his Instagram Story.

The singer faced heavy trolling by fans and followers for his cameo.

Sheeran later said although he enjoyed his screen time on the show, he would not want to return as no one wanted to see him again.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ed Sheeran Game of Thrones Lannister Maisie Williams

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image of EVMs and VVPATS used for representational purpose (Photo | G Satyanarayana/EPS)
Kerala prepares for Lok Sabha polls
Sri Lankan army soldiers secure the area around St. Sebastian's Church damaged in blast in Negombo, north of Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, April 21, 2019. | AP
Sri Lanka Terror Attack: National Tawheed Jamath likely to be behind serial blasts
Gallery
Confused how to spend your summer vacation? Here is a list of movies releasing this summer!
Kollywood to Hollywood: Check out the films set to release this summer
The announcement of candidates came after talks of alliance between the AAP and the Congress failed. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Lok Sabha polls 2019: Delhi Congress announces candidates to all seats but one
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp