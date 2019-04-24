Leonardo DiCaprio in negotiations to star in Del Toro's 'Nightmare Alley'

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Leonardo DiCaprio is in talks to feature in Guillermo del Toro's "Nightmare Alley" remake.

According to ScreenRant, Del Toro is writing the script for the new film, which he will direct.

Kim Morgan is attached to co-write.

The movie is based on the 1946 novel of the same name by William Lindsay Gresham about a carnival worker-turned-con man.

The film will be del Toro's first time directing a feature since his Oscar win for 2017's "The Shape of Water".

It was previously adapted into a 1947 movie starring Tyrone Power.

It is unknown whether or not DiCaprio would play Powers' character as a carnival barker, or if there will be a contemporary take on it.

Del Toro will co-produce the project with J Miles Davis, and TSG Entertainment and will be distributed by Fox Searchlight.

Production stars later this year, after the cast is finalised.