Home Entertainment English

Bond 25 launches in Jamaica, Rami Malek to play villain

The recent Oscar-winner said in a videotaped message that he'll make sure Bond "will not have an easy ride of it" in Bond 25.

Published: 25th April 2019 08:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2019 08:17 PM   |  A+A-

Rami Malek won the much deserved best actor, Drama for his phenomenal portrayal of legendary Freddy Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody. (Photo: AP)

By Associated Press

NEW YORK: The 25th James Bond movie and Daniel Craig's fifth and final installment as 007 is heading home to Jamaica.

Craig, Bond producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson, and director Cary Fukunaga on Thursday launched the film from the Caribbean island nation where Ian Fleming wrote all of his Bond novels. The still-untitled film will be partly set in Jamaica, which was also a setting in "Dr. No" and "Live and Let Die."

Rami Malek is joining the cast as the villain. The recent Oscar-winner said in a videotaped message that he'll make sure Bond "will not have an easy ride of it" in Bond 25.

The film finds Bond out of active service and enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica, producers said. That changes when his CIA friend Felix Leiter (Jeffrey Wright) turns up asking for help. Their mission is to rescue a kidnapped scientist.

Aside from Jamaica, filming locations include Italy, Norway and London, with studio production based at Pinewood Studios outside London. Returning cast members include Lea Seydoux, Ben Whishaw, Ralph Fiennes and Naomie Harris. Production will begin Sunday.

Bond films have usually been announced in Britain but this time, the cast and filmmakers flocked to Fleming's Goldeneye villa in Jamaica for a livestreamed announcement

Delays and disagreement have made for an especially long break between Bond films. The last one, "Spectre," came out in 2015, when it made more than $880 million worldwide. Part of that was caused by a directing change. Danny Boyle was initially set to helm the film, but he departed last year over creative differences.

Bond 25 is due out April 8, 2020.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
James Bond Bond 25 Rami Malek

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury (File | PTI)
Sitaram Yechury on NYAY, Sabarimala, Rahul's Wayanad foray and more
TNIE Analysis: How Lok Sabha Elections results will determine Karnataka's political future
Gallery
A lion-tailed macaque in Bavali forest area of Wayanad's Kerala carries its young one, as it jumps from one tree branch to another in search of food. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Week in photos: The many shades of summer
The power of music is infinite. And this orchestra is trying to rein that in. Around 60 students are part of OrchKids, a program run by the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra, which is hoping to bring change to the port city plagued by violence, drugs and crime. (Photo | AFP)
IN PHOTOS: These young musicians are instruments of change in violence-hit Baltimore
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp