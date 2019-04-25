Home Entertainment English

John Boyega believes he won't play Finn after 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker'

He later reprised the character in 2017's "The Last Jedi" and is scheduled to appear in this year's "The Rise of Skywalker".

Published: 25th April 2019 01:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2019 01:22 PM   |  A+A-

John Boyega | AP

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Actor John Boyega has denied the possibility of him coming back as Finn in the future "Star Wars" films.

The 27-year-old actor first portrayed Finn, a stormtrooper turned rebel hero, in JJ Abrams' 2015 blockbuster "The Force Awakens".

He later reprised the character in 2017's "The Last Jedi" and is scheduled to appear in this year's "The Rise of Skywalker".

In an interview with MTV News, Boyega said he might step aside from the character after the upcoming film.

WATCH TEASER:

"Honestly, the bottom of my heart, I don't think I am (coming back). I don't think I am. I really do feel that way. This really is that movie, I think everyone doesn't believe it, but this is that war that just ends everything," the actor said.

Boyega's Finn, Daisy Ridley's Rey and Oscar Isaac's Poe Dameron, were the new characters who played the central part in the franchise's sequel trilogy that started with "Force Awakens" and is set to conclude with "The Rise of Skywalker".

Apart from the trio, the new trilogy also featured franchise veterans Harrison Ford, Carrie Fisher and Mark Hamill.

"The Rise of Skywalker", directed by Abrams, is set to release on December 20 worldwide.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
John Boyega Finn Star Wars The Force Awakens

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sri Lanka Terror Attack: Chilling CCTV footage of suspected bomber emerges
Lone voter casts only vote deep in Indian jungle
Gallery
Both 22-year-old players Shimron Hetmyer and Oshane Thomas were named in the West Indies team. These two players have constantly been referred to as the promising players to come out of the country in recent times. (Photos | Agencies)
West Indies World Cup 2019 squad: Gayle, Russell get call, Pollard out
Rajkumar during a film shoot. (File Photo | EPS)
Rajkumar birth anniversary: Check out the rare photos of 'Nata Sarvabhouma'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp