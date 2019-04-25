Marisa Tomei roped in for Judd Apatow’s new film

By Express News Service

Marisa Tomei has joined the cast of director Judd Apatow’s upcoming comedy film. The actor will be co-starring Pete Davidson, Bel Powley and Bill Burr in the yet-to-be-titled project and she will reportedly be seen playing Pete’s mother in the film, which is set in Staten Island, New York.

With elements inspired from Judd’s life, the script of the film is co-written by Pete Davidson and Dave Sirus. Apart from directing and penning the film, Judd will also bankroll it under his banner, Apatow Productions, along with his Barry Mendel, with whom he has worked in films like Bridesmaids, This Is 40 and The Big Sick. The film is scheduled to hit the screens on June 19, 2020.

Marisa Tomei, who will be next seen reprising her role as May Parker in Spider-Man: Far From Home. She also has films like Frankie and Human Capital in her kitty.