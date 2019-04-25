Home Entertainment English

Tamilrockers does it again, leaks Avengers Endgame online two days before release

Despite the appeal from the movie makers to not leak movie or clips from the film online, this news has come out as a major disappointment for many Marvel enthusiasts. 

Published: 25th April 2019 01:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2019 01:04 PM   |  A+A-

avengers endgame

Avengers Endgame. (Photo | Facebook, Marvel Studio)

By Online Desk

Avengers fans, brace your hearts! Piracy website Tamilrockers has released the Avengers Endgame movie online, just days before the movie's release. The movie has been leaked on various torrent sites, including Pirate Bay.

At a time when fans are frustrated over not being able to get a ticket amid busy bookings, the news of the leak doesn't seem to pose a threat to the movie. 

People are even indulged in reselling their tickets on e-commerce sites to make more money. The popular ticketing portal BookMyShow has already reached a record of selling a million tickets online. Even then, a lot of people were left refreshing the site to book tickets. Some fans are even wondering if Thanos snapped all the tickets away. 

Endgame is the most anticipated movie of 2019 as it is expected to have an opening like that of Superstar Rajinikanth's movie. 

The movie is scheduled to hit the theatres on April 26, drawing an end to the saga.

