Avengers: Endgame fever grips Google, search 'Thanos' and see for yourself

It seems Google too has caught the Avengers: Endgame fever. The search engine giant has come up with a cool trick.

Just search for 'Thanos' on Google and click on his Infinity Stone-studded gauntlet appearing on the top-right corner. You will see the search results getting wiped out with a 'snap of a finger'. Not just this, even the page haphazardly moves up and down.

To undo this 'destruction', you simply have to click on the gauntlet again. Thanos will restore the default settings using the Time Stone.

This feature works on select browsers, including Google Chrome. It also works on the desktop version of Chrome. Avengers: Endgame released in India today. It is the 22nd movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.