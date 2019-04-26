Home Entertainment English

Avengers: Endgame fever grips Google, search 'Thanos' and see for yourself

This feature works on select browsers, including Google Chrome.

Published: 26th April 2019 01:27 PM

Search ‘Thanos’ on Google and click on his Infinity Stone-studded gauntlet.

Search ‘Thanos’ on Google and click on his Infinity Stone-studded gauntlet. (File photo)

By Online Desk

It seems Google too has caught the Avengers: Endgame fever. The search engine giant has come up with a cool trick.    

If you search ‘Thanos’ on Google and click on his Infinity Stone-studded gauntlet, you will see search results wiped out with ‘snap of a finger’. Even the search results counter goes down, precisely to half while the page automatically moves up and down.

Just search for 'Thanos' on Google and click on his Infinity Stone-studded gauntlet appearing on the top-right corner. You will see the search results getting wiped out with a 'snap of a finger'. Not just this, even the page haphazardly moves up and down.   

To undo this 'destruction', you simply have to click on the gauntlet again. Thanos will restore the default settings using the Time Stone.

This feature works on select browsers, including Google Chrome. It also works on the desktop version of Chrome. Avengers: Endgame released in India today. It is the 22nd movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

TAGS
Avengers: Endgame Avengers Thanos Marvel

