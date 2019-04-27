Home Entertainment English

Kristen Stewart says, 'Charlie's Angels' reboot is woke and grounded

The actor, who will play one of the members of the trio alongside Ella Balisnka and Naomi Scott, says even though the feel of the film is a bit different from the original, it does have a fun side to

Published: 27th April 2019 12:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2019 12:18 PM   |  A+A-

Kristen Stewart (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Actor Kristen Stewart says the upcoming reboot of "Charlie's Angels" is "woke and grounded".

The actor, who will play one of the members of the trio alongside Ella Balisnka and Naomi Scott, says even though the feel of the film is a bit different from the original, it does have a fun side to it.

''At one point I think we said it was woke and grounded, and everyone was like, 'Wait, is it still fun?' And I'm like, 'Yeah dude, obviously, it's 'Charlie's Angels'," Stewart told Variety.

Elizabeth Banks is directing the film and will also star in it as Bosley, a role made famous by Bill Murray.

Stewart teased that more female stars can feature in the film.

''If you were to make that movie right now, there needs to be more than three girls. We're all in it together.

''There's an entire network of women across the entire world that are supporting each other. It feels really well-intentioned. And it's funny and weird, too, so hopefully people have fun watching it," she said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Charlie's Angels Kristen Stewart

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former JNU students union president and CPI candidate from the Begusarai Lok Sabha seat Kanhaiya Kumar during an election campaign in Begusarai. (Photo | PTI)
The Azaadi balladeer: Why Kanhaiya Kumar wants to go to Parliament
Massive fire breaks out in New Delhi's JJ Colony
Gallery
Faced with bumper production of wheat in an election year, the Government on 27 April 2019 raised the import duty on wheat to 40 % from an already high 30% to discourage millers from buying wheat from abroad. (Photo | PTI)
Balle, balle! This should whe(a)t all roti lovers' appetites
Priyanka Chaturvedi (Congress to Shiv Sena): Chaturvedi decided to quit the Grand old Party after it reinstated her alleged harassers. (Picture credit | PTI)
A list of biggest party-hoppers this Lok Sabha season
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp