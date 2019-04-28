Home Entertainment English

'Boyz n the Hood' star Jessie Lawrence Ferguson dies

According to TMZ, Ferguson passed away on Friday night at his home in Palmdale, California.

Published: 28th April 2019 03:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2019 03:19 PM   |  A+A-

Jessie Lawrence Ferguson. (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Actor Jessie Lawrence Ferguson, best known for his performance in "Boyz n the Hood" has died at the age of 76.

According to TMZ, Ferguson passed away on Friday night at his home in Palmdale, California.

His son Jace told the publication that he found his father next to his bed with the TV on, and it comes as a shock because he was spry and seemed healthy in the days leading up to his death.

"He was a strong, beautiful intelligent black man and he wanted the best for his son and all people," he added.

The actor also appeared in films like "The Chosen One," "The Presidio" and "Prince of Darkness."

The famous director of "Boyz n the Hood," John Singleton, is currently in a coma in at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in LA following a stroke last week.

He has been in ICU for 10 days.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jessie Lawrence Ferguson Death Boyz n the Hood

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jet Airways employees gather to appeal to the government to save their company, in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
Save Jet Airways! Save Our Future- Employees take out candle march
Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma (File Photo | EPS)
Lakshmi's NTR director Ram Gopal Varma arrested in Vijayawada, sent back to Hyderabad
Gallery
England will begin its World Cup campaign against South Africa on the opening day, May 30 at The Oval, London. (Photos | Agencies)
ICC World Cup squads: Eoin Morgan's England remains talking point among critics and fans
Faced with bumper production of wheat in an election year, the Government on 27 April 2019 raised the import duty on wheat to 40 % from an already high 30% to discourage millers from buying wheat from abroad. (Photo | PTI)
Balle, balle! This should whe(a)t all roti lovers' appetites
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp