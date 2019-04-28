'Boyz n the Hood' star Jessie Lawrence Ferguson dies

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Actor Jessie Lawrence Ferguson, best known for his performance in "Boyz n the Hood" has died at the age of 76.

According to TMZ, Ferguson passed away on Friday night at his home in Palmdale, California.

His son Jace told the publication that he found his father next to his bed with the TV on, and it comes as a shock because he was spry and seemed healthy in the days leading up to his death.

"He was a strong, beautiful intelligent black man and he wanted the best for his son and all people," he added.

The actor also appeared in films like "The Chosen One," "The Presidio" and "Prince of Darkness."

The famous director of "Boyz n the Hood," John Singleton, is currently in a coma in at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in LA following a stroke last week.

He has been in ICU for 10 days.