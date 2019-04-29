Home Entertainment English

Chris Hemsworth pens heartfelt message on Instagram

The film which released to much fanfare on April 26 has emerged as the highest opener of any Hollywood film in India by minting over Rs 100 crore in just two days.

Chris Hemsworth at the premiere of Avengers: Endgame. (Photo: Instagram)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Emotional over all the love and praise pouring in for his movie 'Avengers: Endgame', actor Chris Hemsworth penned down a heartfelt message on Instagram.

The actor who essayed the character of Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe franchise, posted a series of pictures with his "Avengers mates" and wrote, "I remember many years ago carving my name into wet concrete on the sidewalk outside my grandma's place, little did I know that years on those skills would come in handy! Honoured to share this moment with my Avenging mates on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame."

 

In one of the pictures, the 'Avengers: Age of the Ultron' actor can be seen posing with his co-actors Mark Ruffalo, Robert Downey Jr, Jeremy Renner, Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans. The other two pictures have him interacting with people.

The film which released to much fanfare on April 26 has emerged as the highest opener of any Hollywood film in India by minting over Rs 100 crore in just two days. The first-day box office collection of Rs 53 crore beat the records of Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Katrina Kaif starrer 'Thugs of Hindostan'.

The film marks the end of Marvel Cinematic Universe's current generation, which comprises of 22 films, including 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' and the recently released 'Captain Marvel'.

It will also be the last Marvel movie for some of the key actors, including Chris Evans as Captain America.

