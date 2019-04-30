Home Entertainment English

Jude Law says nanny affair jokes used to make him feel 'absolutely crippled'

In 2005, reports emerged that the actor had cheated on Sienna Miller with the nanny of his three children.

Jude Law

Jude Law ( Photo | AP)

LONDON: Actor Jude Law says jokes making fun of his affair with his children's nanny used to make his "blood freeze" and leave him feeling "absolutely crippled".

Law later issued a public apology.

After the scandal, Law was the subject of numerous jokes, including one that featured in 2010 film "Sex and the City 2".

In the movie, Samantha Jones (Kim Cattrall) jokes: "There ought to be a law against hiring a nanny who looks like that."

To this, Sarah Jessica Parker's Carrie Bradshaw said back: "Yeah, the Jude Law."

During an interview with The Telegraph, Law, 46, was asked about the jokes and he said they no longer bother him.

"Little things like that used to freeze my blood. I would be left absolutely crippled. But nowadays it just bounces off. I'm like, 'Is that all you've got?' I mean, I'm doing the thing I love, I have a happy home life, I'm very proud of my children, and I'm healthy, thank goodness.

"So if people are still throwing paper darts at me. I mean, Christ! If that's what rocks their boat, let 'em do it," the "Vox Lux" actor said.

Law said people still do not know him and he is cool with that.

"You know, I don't want them to. That's something I say to my kids all the time. It's why I don't have Twitter, or an Instagram, or anything. Because I value that little bit that I've got left.

"I always say to my kids there are two of me. There's Jude who lives at home, then there's this other character who has accumulated all this stuff over the years," he said.

